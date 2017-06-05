John Kerry against leaving Paris Climate Accord

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former secretary of state John Kerry, criticized President Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord.

The former Massachusetts senator says backing out our will harm businesses in the U.S.

President Trump announced on Thursday that the country was leaving the deal because he could negotiate a better deal that would be better for business.

Kerry compared that comment to the O.J. Simpson trial.

“And when Donald Trump says to the world, ‘Well, we’re going to negotiate a better deal.’ He’s going to go out and find a better deal?,” said Kerry, “That’s like. . I mean, that’s like OJ Simpson saying he’s going to go out and find the real killer.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)