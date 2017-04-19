Jose Baez calls for ‘thorough investigation’ into Aaron Hernandez’s death

BOSTON (WHDH) - The attorney who represented Aaron Hernandez in his double-murder trial is requesting that authorities investigate his former client’s sudden death.

In a statement Wednesday, Jose Baez’s office said “those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death.”

Aaron Hernandez, 27, was found dead early Wednesday morning in his prison cell. Authorities say he hanged himself.

“The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death. There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible,” the statement said.

Baez’s office also said that the former Patriots tight end was looking forward to a second chance to prove his innocence in connection to the death of Odin Lloyd.

“We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation. The Baez Law Firm will participate in its own examination into this tragic event and update the media and public on its findings when they become available,” the statement said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)