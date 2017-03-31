Journalist says she’s found Twitter account of FBI director

WASHINGTON (AP) — A reporter for the website Gizmodo says she’s uncovered a stealth Twitter account that she believes belongs to FBI Director James Comey.

Comey acknowledged in a speech Wednesday that he was “on Twitter now,” though he did not reveal his account information.

In a first-person account posted Thursday, Gizmodo journalist Ashley Feinberg said she used several clues to trace Comey’s Twitter presence to a user name of Reinhold Niebuhr with handle “(at)projectexile7.”

Comey’s senior thesis was about Niebuhr, a theologian.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment.

Hours after the Gizmodo story, a tweet appeared on (at)projectexile7 with an image of Will Ferrell in “Anchorman” and a quote from the movie: “Actually I’m Not Even Mad. That’s Amazing.” The tweet also included a link to the FBI job application site.

