Judge in Hernandez murder trial allows testimony to continue after defense files for mistrial

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police detective took the stand Friday in the Aaron Hernandez double-murder trial after a judge allowed testimony to continue, despite the defense filing for a mistrial.

Joshua Cummings talked about how police first identified Hernandez as suspect in the case. The ex-NFL star is accused of gunning down Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado outside a Boston nightclub after he became enraged by “a simple bump, a spilled drink and an exchange of looks.”

Cummings led jurors through several videos and photos from the night of July 16, 2012, when Hernandez allegedly murdered the men outside the Cure Lounge. The men were shot dead in their car while stopped at a red light in the South End.

Police say they examined video of the victims and their friends outside the club and at the Tufts Medical Center Garage where they parked.

By the fall of 2012, Cummings says the case was still unsolved. But then in June of 2013, Hernandez became a suspect in the murder of Odin Lloyd. He said police, with that new information, re-watched the video and noticed a Silver Toyota 4Runner with Rhode Island plates in the garage.

Cummings says police connected Hernandez to the car by the clothing he was wearing in the Tufts Garage, along with his former friend Alexander Bradley.

Boston Police went to Hernandez’s aunt’s home in Bristol, Connecticut, where other police had already searched in the Lloyd murder investigation. There, they found the Silver 4Runner in the Garage. Police loaded it up and brought it back to Boston.

