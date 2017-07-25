Judge rules New Jersey isn’t liable in Bridgegate lawsuit

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled New Jersey can’t be sued for the actions of some of its employees in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

An ongoing lawsuit by some residents and businesses in the town next to the bridge argues the state should be held liable for the politically motivated traffic jams deliberately caused in September 2013.

In a ruling last week, the judge wrote the state can’t be held liable for what its employees did.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s former deputy chief of staff and two other people have either pleaded guilty or been convicted. The three remain defendants in the lawsuit.

The lane closings were in retaliation for the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee failing to endorse Christie’s re-election.

