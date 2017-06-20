Jurors hear closing arguments in Baby Doe murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — A lawyer for a man charged with killing a 2-year-old girl whose body washed up on a Boston Harbor beach has told jurors that the girl’s mother is a “monster” who killed her own daughter.

WATCH: Defense delivers closing arguments

Michael McCarthy is accused of killing the daughter of his ex-girlfriend Rachelle Bond in 2015.

A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media after she was dubbed Baby Doe by authorities trying to determine her identity.

McCarthy’s lawyer told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday that the girl’s mother created a “web of lies” to blame McCarthy.

“In the end, the monster came for that little girl and it was her mother. Michael McCarthy is innocent,” attorney Jonathan Shapiro said.

WATCH: Prosecution delivers closing arguments

Bond pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and says she helped McCarthy dispose of the body.

A prosecutor conceded in his closing argument that Rachelle Bond behaved badly, but said there’s no evidence she killed her daughter.

“He brought that dark cloud and we can call that cloud heroin. Because it’s heroin and other drugs that led us all here,” Richard Deakin said of McCarthy.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)