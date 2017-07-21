Kayaker reportedly attacked by shark in California

Santa Barbara, CA (WHDH) — A kayaker in California is lucky to be alive after coming face to face with a great white shark.

The shark punctured the kayak leaving a 15 inch mark.

The man inside was able to get out of the boat and swim 30 yards to safety.

He described the chaotic scene of seeing the shark come at him.

“It grabbed me and then it drove me sideways, flipped me over,” said kayaker, Brett Zodtner Jackson, “ended up on the bottom of the kayak which was out of water.”

Experts say the bite mark means the shark is somewhere between 11 and 13 feet in length.

