Kayem to give out thousands of free hot dogs in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Kayem is set to hand out 4,000 free hot dogs in Boston on Thursday and Friday!

The Chelsea based company plans to ride around downtown during lunchtime.

Some of the hot dogs will have prizes including Red Sox tickets and a years supply of hot dogs.

Kayem is the Official Frankfurter of the Boston Red Sox and make the Fenway Franks that are sold at the park.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)