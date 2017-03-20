Key witness: Hernandez felt disrespected, fired 5 shots on night of double murder

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man who was with former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez on the night he allegedly shot and killed two men in Boston’s South End testified in court on Monday.

Alexander Bradley, a key witness in the double-murder case, took the stand and explained the encounter between Hernandez and the victims inside the Cure Lounge on the night of July 16, 2012.

Prosecutors said Hernandez killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after one of them bumped into him, spilling his drink.

Bradley, Hernandez’s former drug dealer, said Hernandez kept saying he was mad that the men disrespected him and that he wanted an apology.

Bradley said he and Hernandez had went to another bar and smoked pot for about 30 minutes before the two got into a silver Toyoto SUV.

As the two approached the victims’ BMW at a spotlight, Hernandez said “watch out” and fired five shots at the victims, according to Bradley.

After the alleged shooting, Bradley said Hernandez was in shock that he struck one man in the head and the other in the chest.

Bradley said the two fled the scene after the shots were fired. He said Hernandez tossed the spent shell casings out of the window while on the Mass Pike. Bradley said Hernandez wiped down the weapon with a shirt.

According to Bradley, Hernandez urged him to remain silent about the shootings. He said Hernandez grew paranoid about the alleged killings, thinking the police were following him.

Bradley said Hernandez used the nickname “Cheeto” before the murders and “Double A” after.

Hernandez has also pleaded not guilty to a witness intimidation charge for allegedly shooting Bradley in February 2013, in an effort to silence him about the killings.

Hernandez is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013.

