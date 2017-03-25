Korean War soldier from Massachusetts to get final farewell

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A Korean War soldier from Massachusetts is finally getting a proper farewell 67 years after he was reported missing in action.

The remains of Cpl. Jules Hauterman are scheduled to return to Holyoke on Wednesday.

Calling hours at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home are Thursday.

On Friday, a funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, followed by burial at St. Jerome’s Cemetery.

Hauterman was a medic attached to the 31st Regimental Combat Team who went missing in December 1950 during the fierce fighting against Chinese forces at the Chosin Reservoir.

His remains were actually discovered in 1954 but not positively identified until last year.

Because Hauterman has so few living relatives, Holyoke’s veterans’ service department is asking citizens to turn out to show their respects.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)