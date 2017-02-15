Las Vegas Taco Bell to offer weddings

LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — A Taco Bell in Las Vegas will soon be offering couples the chance to get married in the fast-food restaurant.

Couples can order wedding services right off the menu. For $600, the package includes an ordained officiant, a reception at the restaurant, bouquet made out of sauce packets, a 12-pack of tacos and a Cinnabon delight wedding cake.

Wedding services at the Taco Bell will begin this summer.

