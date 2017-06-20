AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine drivers may soon only be able to use cellphones and electronic devices with hands-free technology.

The Maine House voted 85-60 Tuesday to pass the bill limiting the cellphone use, joining the Senate which voted last week voted 21-14 in favor of the measure. It’s unclear whether Republican Gov. Paul LePage would veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

Supporters, including Maine State Police and the Department of Public Safety, earlier testified the bill would help enforce anti-texting laws. Critics, however, said poor people lack access to Bluetooth technology and that some must transact business while driving.

First-time offenders could be fined $75 with a $150 penalty for subsequent offenses. The bill has emergency exceptions for law enforcement and emergency responders.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)