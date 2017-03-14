WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — It turns out Worcester didn’t have a blizzard after all.

The National Weather Service initially reported that Worcester experienced blizzard conditions early Tuesday afternoon.

The weather service defines a blizzard as three hours of sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 miles an hour or greater, along with snow that reduces visibility to less than one-quarter of a mile.

After digging deeper into its data, however, the service discovered that the city had fallen short of that definition.

Another Massachusetts city can claim those bragging rights, however.

The National Weather Service concluded that Lawrence had experienced blizzard conditions for about four hours during the late-winter storm.

