Lawrence Public Schools sixth-grade teacher receives Milken Educator Award

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A Lawrence Public Schools teacher, Dan Adler, received the Milken Educator Award for excellence in teaching.

The prestigious award, which has been nicknamed the ‘Oscars of Teaching,’ comes with $25,000.

Adler is a sixth grade science teacher.

The award recognizes teachers who inspire students to also consider becoming a teacher.

This was the first time that a Lawrence Public Schools teacher received the award.

Teachers from around the world are honored with the award.

Adler is the only Milken Educator Award winner from Massachusetts this year.

