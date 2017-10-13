WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Reince Priebus says the former White House chief of staff has been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators.

Attorney William Burck said in a statement that the interview took place Friday and that Priebus was “happy to answer all of their questions.”

Priebus is one of several current and former White House aides expected to be interviewed by Mueller’s team in the coming weeks as it investigates potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Priebus did not answer his cell phone Friday evening. His voicemail box was full.

