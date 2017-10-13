Lawyers for Aaron Hernandez drop CTE lawsuit against NFL, Patriots

(WHDH) — The lawyers for Aaron Hernandez have dropped their CTE lawsuit against the NFL and New England Patriots.

Court documents filed in U.S. District Court by the Jose Baez law firm say that Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, voluntarily dismissed the case.

The ex-NFL star’s legal team filed a lawsuit in September in federal court on behalf of Hernandez’s young daughter, claiming the Patriots and the NFL deprived Avielle Hernandez of the companionship of her father after a Boston University found that he suffered from a severe case of CTE.

The lawsuit alleged the NFL “deliberately concealed the fact that playing in the NFL could lead to permanent irreversible brain damage.” It also said that Hernandez was “exposed to repeated traumatic head impacts between 2010 and 2013.”

The case was dismissed “without prejudice,” which means the suite can be re-filed. Baez’s office says his team plans to file a state claim that involves more counts on Monday in Suffolk Superior Court.

No additional details were immediately available.

