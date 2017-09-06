Leominster man pleads not guilty to killing older brother

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — A Massachusetts man had pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing his older brother during an argument.

Twenty-year-old Timothy Record, of Leominster was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Wednesday on a murder charge in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Nathan Record.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says police responded to the family home at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to a 911 call from their mother. According to court documents, the brothers got into a fight about their digital devices and internet bandwidth.

Police said during the fight, Nathan Record repeatedly punched Timothy Record in the face and head. Timothy Record then allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his older brother in the chest.

Nathan Record was taken by ambulance to Leominster HealthAlliance Hospital where he died.

Timothy Record’s attorney says his client is upset about the death of his brother.

