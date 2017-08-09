Lifeguard honored for rescuing child at Watertown country club

WATERTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — A lifeguard from Belmont was honored by police Wednesday after his quick-thinking saved a child at a Watertown country club’s pool.

John Stewart, 19, was working at a lifeguard at the Oakley Country Club when he heard that a young boy named Brian had ingested water and stopped breathing in the shallow end of the pool. Stewart did two rounds of CPR on the boy and when he started throwing up water, Stewart moved him onto his side.

Brian survived and he has remained in contact with Stewart.

Stewart, a business student at UMass, was honored by the Watertown Police Department for saving Brian’s life. He was joined at the police station by his very proud family.

“Between his adrenaline and his training, he was able to successfully help someone that was in a grave situation,” said Stewart’s mother, Patty Stewart.

