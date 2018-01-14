Lincoln Fire: Driver caused utility pole to snap after single-vehicle rollover crash

LINCOLN, MA (WHDH) - The Lincoln Fire Department said a driver crashed and caused a utility pole to snap.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened on Route 2A, near Hanscom Drive on Sunday morning.

Officials said they removed the driver from the vehicle and transported them to the hospital. The driver is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Crews said the pole requires significant repair. Officials ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

