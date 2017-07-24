Linkin Park cancels Mansfield show after lead singer’s death

MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Linkin Park has announced that it has canceled its show at the XFinity Center in Mansfield.

The show was scheduled for Thursday, July 27.

The news comes after the band’s lead singer, Chester Bennington, was found dead of an apparent suicide last week.

The XFinity Center says refunds will be available for all ticket-holders.

The concert was set to kick off the band’s “One More Light” tour.

