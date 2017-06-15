Little League player with Down syndrome makes last out in final game of season

WEST ROXBURY (WHDH) — A Little League player with Down syndrome got his dream to come true when he got the last out in his team’s final game of the season.

Brayden Gero’s teammates insisted he take the mound in their final game. When the 12-year-old struck out the last batter, both teams stormed the pitcher’s mound to celebrate with him.

“Just to see him smile is the best feeling you could ever have,” said Sam, Brayden’s best friend.

Brayden’s family said they were always concerned if he would be accepted by his teammates. They said they were happy to see the community made sure it was never an issue.

“These kids are fantastic to him, he’s never a missed a beat,” said Brayden’s uncle, Robert Merner.

Little League posted video of the final out on their Facebook page and it has since reached nearly half a million views.

Brayden, whose father is a Boston police officer, has gotten to ride on the duck boats with Tom Brady and even met former President Barack Obama. Brayden said he told Obama he did not have time for a White House tour because he had to watch the Bruins game.

