Local men create app allowing parents to protect children on social media

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A new app created by two local men aims to help parents protect their children on social media.

It is called ‘Social Judo.’

With the app, parents can monitor activity on their kids’ smartphone for troubling things like profanity, nudity or pornography.

The app uses algorithms to alert the parents when anything questionable is used.

The creators say parents can decide how much to monitor their children as they grow older.

The app is free for iPhone and Android uses for two weeks and then it will cost $15.00 a month.

