COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - A woman is behind bars after a multi-town chase ended in Cohasset.

Police say the 20-year-old was on drugs when she drove away from officers in Weymouth.

Investigators say she ran several red lights and even drove into oncoming traffic.

The woman has been charged with OUI.

