Cape Cod Coast Guard crew returns home from Houston

BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) – Coast Guard rescuers returned to Cape Cod Saturday following a heroic week of rescues in Texas.

The local air station sent three aircrafts and 18 crew members in response to Hurricane Harvey.

At a press conference in Bourne Saturday, the crew members recalled some of their saves in incredible detail.

One crew member said in a span of just two days, he helped rescue over 100 people—many of them in disbelief.

The crew says they’re not heroes, they were just doing their jobs.

