PROVINCETOWN, MA (WHDH) - Crews are battling a fire at The Red Shack restaurant in Provincetown.

Officials responded to the scene Saturday and worked to get people away from the fire safely.

The Red Cross has been called in to help.

Officials said there are no reported injuries at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)