Dalai Lama attends event at Boston hotel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A unique meet and greet unfolded in Boston on Sunday. The Dalai Lama was welcomed by hundreds of people during a Tibetan Association of Boston event.

The Tibetan spiritual leader made a surprise visit to the city, where he spoke at the event held at the Sheraton Hotel.

A few lucky people were allowed very close. Those who listened to his speech told 7News the Dalai Lama, who is now 81 years old, encouraged local Tibetans to keep their culture alive.

The event did draw protestors from a group who says while the Dalai Lama spreads a message of peace and unity, he has exclude some within the Buddhist religion who don’t worship as he does.

The Dalai Lama last visited Boston in 2014. He made appearances at MIT and the TD Garden.

This year’s visit ends Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)