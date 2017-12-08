Dog rescued at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said a 2-year-old German Shepard, Ronin, was rescued at Logan Airport on Friday morning.

The incident began around 8:20 a.m. when Ronin got away from his owners, after arriving at the United Cargo on Harborside Drive from California.

A Lieutenant reportedly saw Ronin in shallow water behind the limo lot near Jeffries Point/ Marginal Street and called for assistance.

Troopers, Massport Fire, Massport Police, Boston Police and Ronin’s owners were all on scene.

Ronin was skittish and would run from shore into the water every time crew members tried to approach him. This went on for more than 2.5 hours.

Officials said Ronin seemed to be most comfortable with the owner’s son who remained on scene, trying to corral the dog.

Someone in the area provided the rescuers with bacon and sausage, which were placed in Ronin’s crate.

Around 11 a.m. Ronin entered the crate on his own and was reunited with his owners.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)