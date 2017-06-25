MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is holding its regular meeting this week at its Malden headquarters.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meetings includes discussion on the Early College Initiative and school safety for LGBTQ students as well as end of year reports on several chronically underperforming schools.

The Early College Initiative is a new chapter in college and career readiness for students at the state’s public schools.

The Safe Schools Program for LGBTQ students is an anti-bullying initiative launched as part of the department’s ongoing commitment to support the learning, health and safety of all students.

The underperforming — or Level 5 — schools are located in Boston, Holyoke and New Bedford. Board members will hear about an independent review of each school’s progress toward implementing a turnaround plan.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)