Extortion trial for 2 Boston mayor aides pushed back

BOSTON (AP) — The federal trial of two Boston mayor aides accused of pressuring music festival organizers to hire union workers has been pushed back.

Court records show the trial of Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan on extortion and conspiracy charges is set for March 26. It was previously scheduled for Jan. 8.

The defense had asked for a delay last week, saying they need more time to prepare after prosecutors modified the indictment in the case.

Prosecutors did not change the charges but tweaked the language in the new indictment.

The two aides of Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh are accused of pressuring the Boston Calling music festival’s production company into hiring union workers by withholding city permits.

Brissette and Sullivan’s attorneys say prosecutors overreached and the men didn’t commit a crime.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)