BOSTON (WHDH) - People are sending their support to Pete Frates, who taken to Massachusetts General Hospital on Sunday.

The former Boston College baseball team captain has been battling ALS since 2012.

“Team FrateTrain” posted to Facebook Sunday asking the public for thoughts and prayers and thanked everyone for their support.

They said he’s “battling this beast ALS like a superhero.”

