SEEKONK, Mass. (WHDH) – A man and two children were injured in a crash in Seekonk, Saturday morning.

Police say the driver swerved to avoid another car and ended up rolling over and hitting a utility pole.

The crash happened on Fall River Avenue. Power was knocked out to the area.

EMTs rushed the injured to the hospital. They’re expected to be OK.

Police say it was raining heavily at the time of the crash.

