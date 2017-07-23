Betty the beautiful puppy needs a home! This Great Dane mix with soulful eyes loves people large and small and is looking for a home with a family who has big dog experience. Betty doesn’t always like to share her toys, so she would do best as the only dog in the home. The staff at the MSPCA-Angell in Jamaica Plain would love for her to be enrolled in puppy play and learn and behavior classes, so she can be the best dog she can be!

Betty is already spayed and is in excellent health. She’ll be microchipped upon going to her forever home!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)