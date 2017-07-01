Coco the Cockatoo may just be the one animal who has captured every single heart at the MSPCA-Angell in Boston. This stunning and hilarious 40-year-old bird has only ever lived with one family. But when his owner died, Coco ended up in the shelter. He is so social, in fact, and loves people so much, that he is living in an office so that he can be around people all day. But he’s available for meet adopters at the MSPCA in Jamaica Plain!

Coco needs a quiet home with an individual or family who has large bird experience. He loves, and needs, plenty of time outside of his cage and eats a balanced diet of pellets, fruits and veggies. He loves to sit on laps and gaze adoringly at everyone. He’s quick to laugh and even loves to dance. This special bird would make the perfect pet for the right home.

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

