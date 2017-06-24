One year old Linda arrived at the MSPCA-Angell in Boston after her owner’s daughter became allergic. This sweet girl loves to purr when petted and will lean her head in for more. If you’re sitting, she’ll happily leap into your lap for some quality snuggle time. She has plenty of energy and loves to play – and is especially fond of chasing toy mice. She has lived with kids and loves them, and also gets along very well with other cats. She’s in wonderful health and already spayed. She just needs the perfect home!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)