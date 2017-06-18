NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) – A New York man is behind bars after leading police on a chase in Nashua.

Police say Lawrence Thomas, 53 of New York, was driving on the wrong side of the road when officers attempted to pull him over.

According to investigators, Thomas eventually crashed into a monument in downtown Nashua.

Thomas faces a long list of charges including resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)