FALMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – Police on the Cape detonated a sizable, unexploded firework on Wednesday.

A swimmer found it in the water and brought it to show on a beach in Falmouth, according to police.

The bomb squad had to be called to blow up the 10-inch firework.

Officials warned that anyone who finds a firework like the one pictured should keep a safe distance away and call police.

