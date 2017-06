MILLIS, Mass. – Officials in Millis responded to a two-car crash involving a police cruiser on Sunday.

The crash happened on Main Street, near Millis Center.

A MedFlight has been called, 7News has learned.

All traffic in the area has been rerouted.

This is a developing story; Stay with 7News for latest.

At the scene of a 2-car accident involving a police cruiser in Millis. Medflight called. #7News pic.twitter.com/XX8COIP20A — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) June 11, 2017

I'm told the police officer in the accident is conscious, sounds like the person in the other car is in worse shape. More details to come. — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) June 11, 2017

You can tell the car flipped over is the @MillisPolice cruiser. #7News pic.twitter.com/Z1TJoVUPGe — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) June 11, 2017

The accident is on Main St, just east of Millis center. All traffic is being rerouted so plan ahead coming through the area #7News — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) June 11, 2017

