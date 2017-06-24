DENNIS, Mass. (WHDH) – It was a close call for a family in Dennis when their car burst into flames.

Photos from the scene show that two cars were wrecked.

Officials say one car caught fire, and it quickly spread to the car nearby.

The car owner described the situation to 7News in the video above.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the car fire.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)