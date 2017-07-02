BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials responded to a serious crash Sunday in Bourne.

A northbound lane was closed due to the crash that involved two cars and a truck.

One of the cars, which had five people inside, rolled over. Two of those five people were taken to the hospital. One of them was taken by helicopter.

There is no word on the people in the other vehicles.

Police are still investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)