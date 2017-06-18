PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a 12-year-old boy nearly drowned in a swimming pool at his birthday party before he was pulled out and revived by an uncle.

Officers responded to a Plymouth residence around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say someone at the party looked into the pool and saw the boy facedown at the bottom. The boy’s uncle performed CPR on him while others called 911.

Police say the child was conscious and alert when they arrived. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

