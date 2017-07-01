SCITUATE, Mass. (WHDH) – Underage drinking, illegal fireworks and fighting—Scituate Police say they’re tired of it. They are now shutting down a popular beach for part of the Fourth of July holiday in order to keep the peace.

Warmer temperatures have already attracted many visitors to the coast over the long holiday weekend, but if your Monday plans included Humarock Beach—don’t expect to stay too long.

The public beach area will be off limits beginning at 4:30 p.m., July 3 through sunrise on July 4.

Scituate Police say the closure is aimed at putting an end to what they call the historical cycle of thousands of young adults and teenagers drinking and causing disorder on the beach.

Visitors can also expect strict parking enforcement on Central Avenue and River Street.

