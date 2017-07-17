Prize-winning posters on display at New Hampshire Statehouse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Prize-winning posters honoring the bicentennial of the New Hampshire Statehouse are going on display in Concord.

Students ages 5 to 21 were invited to design posters with the theme of the Statehouse and its meaning today. Nine winners for each region of the state advanced to the statewide competition, which was judged by members of each branch of government. A total of nine awards were given, three in each age group.

The posters will be displayed starting Monday in Rooms 122 and 123 of the Statehouse.

