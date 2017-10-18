Lockdown at Beverly Hospital lifted as police search for wanted suspect

BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) — ​Police said Wednesday night that a lockdown at Beverly Hospital has been lifted as they continue to search the area for a domestic assault suspect.

Police said the suspect, Charles Dixon, threatened to hurt his former girlfriend and her unborn child. He is also wanted in the death of another former girlfriend in Boston.

A lockdown was also lifted at a nearby high school.

Stay with 7News for the latest on this story as it develops.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)