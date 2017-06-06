London mayor asks British government to cancel Trump visit

London, England (WHDH) — The London mayor is calling on the British government to cancel President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to the country following his comments on the London attack.

Mayor Sadiq Khan says the president’s policies go against everything England stands for.

President Trump had criticized Khan on Twitter for saying people in London should not be alarmed about the police presence in the city.

