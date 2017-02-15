‘Lucky to be alive’: Stabbing victim speaks out after random attack in Newton

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing another man in a random attack in broad daylight in Newton faced a judge Wednesday and was ordered held without bail.

Chad Kirby, 36, of Quincy, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers were called to Watertown Street in West Newton around 12:45 p.m. and found 53-year-old Alexander Tetradze covered in blood.

Tetradze, from his hospital bed in the ICU at Mass General, told 7News that he was walking out of movie theater when he was randomly attacked and stabbed in the head.

“I was walking towards my car and all of sudden somebody jumped me from behind and stabbed me with a knife twice,” said Tetradze.

Police said Tetradze stumbled into a nearby CVS and told a clerk to call 911. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

“It was completely unexpected. Of course I was shocked and I tried to escape,” said Tetradze of the incident.

Kirby pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He will undergo a mental health evaluation, per request of his attorney.

Tetradze remains hospitalized as he recovers from the stab wounds.

“One of the wounds was penetrating, so I have some blood inside the skull,” said Tetradze.

Tetradze feels the incident could have been much worse.

“I feel lucky to be alive and kicking,” said Tetradze.

