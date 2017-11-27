BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lyft driver accused of assaulting two passengers in Boston’s North End is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Boston Police said the driver returned to the intersection of Clark and Hanover streets to return a cell phone to a couple early Sunday morning.

They allegedly offered him money to come back but an argument broke out over the amount.

The driver grabbed the woman by the neck and threatened the couple with a metal pipe, police said.

Authorities arrested the 45-year-old driver and charged him with assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Lyft released the following statement to 7News:

These allegations are extremely concerning – the safety of the Lyft community is our number one priority. We have reached out to the passenger to offer our assistance and have deactivated the driver. We stand ready to assist with any police investigation.

