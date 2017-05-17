Lynnway Auto Auction postpones classic car auction until fall

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - The Lynnway Auto Auction in Billerica has postponed an auction scheduled for Saturday in the wake of a crash that killed five people and injured several others.

The classic car auction was scheduled for this weekend. It has now been rescheduled for the fall. The company said this is not related to recent events, as they want to make sure they have sufficient classic cars for the auction to be a success.

Earlier this month, an employee crashed a Jeep into a crowd of people at an auction. Three were killed and two later died of their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

