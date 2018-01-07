MA girls participate as members of the Boy Scouts for the first time at this year’s Pinewood Derby

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - For the first time, girls from Massachusetts were able to participate as members of the Boy Scouts in this year’s Pinewood Derby in Chelmsford.

Cub Scout Pack 45 in Chelmsford has welcomed the new female scouts.

The Boy Scouts of America made the decision to accept girls over the fall. There were plenty of people who supported and opposed the move from both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.

“We get to be apart of Cub Scouts and prove to the boys that we can do all the stuff that they do. Cause they’re always like you’re all pretty princesses and stuff like that,” said one of the new female Cub Scouts.

