WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is scheduled to speak at her alma mater, Wellesley College.

The women’s college near Boston is bringing Albright and other international experts to campus Sunday morning for a panel discussing the global refugee crisis.

Albright is slated to give the keynote speech. Others panelists include George Papandreou, a former Greek prime minister, and Anne Richard, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for population, refugees and migration.

The event is open to the public and is being streamed on Wellesley’s website .

Albright said in a statement that leaders and citizens need to “join forces to best manage this international crisis.”

A graduate of Wellesley’s 1959 class, Albright became the nation’s first female secretary of state in 1997.

Wellesley is a private college of 2,500 students.

