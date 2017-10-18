Magic mushrooms can provide relief to those who suffer from depression, study says

(WHDH) — Could magic mushrooms really be healthy? One study says the psychedelic edibles can be used to treat people who suffer from depression.

The study says an ingredient in the mushrooms has been found to “reset” brain circuits that are linked to depression, according to a report by The Guardian.

Multiple patients were given multiple doses of psilocybin and noticed a decrease in depression syimptoins, according to the study.

“Several of our patients described feeling ‘reset’ after the treatment and often used computer analogies,” Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, head of psychedelic research at Imperial College London, told the news outlet.

Carhart-Harris said other patients felt like the were “defragged” and “rebooted.”

Nineteen of 20 patients showed reduced blood flow in a sections of the brain that control emotional responses, stress and fear.

“Psilocybin may be giving these individuals the temporary ‘kick start’ they need to break out of their depressive states and these imaging results do tentatively support a ‘reset’ analogy,” Carhart-Harris said.

The changes in brain activity reportedly lasted up to five weeks after the patients underwent treatment.

